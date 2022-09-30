Grand rings for your keys

Sunset hues
An anagram leather and gold-tone keyring from Loewe, this piece is made from leather and has sunset hues on it. It has a gold-tone clasp on it, to secure to a bag or belt.
Shoe off
This Thom Browne sculpted brass keychain that looks like a shoe, is available in a gold tone.
Tag along
The Prada enamel triangle logo keyring is crafted in Saffiano leather and gold-tone hardware. It is available in yellow, carrot orange, apple green, and alabaster pink.
Shopping bag
This one is a mini version of a Balenciaga shopping bag, in black leather and silver-tone hardware. It has an engraved logo and a clip-lock fastening.
Teddy love
This teddy bear bag charm in faceted black crystal and rose gold plating has Swarovski crystals on it. It comes with a lobster clasp and a split ring.
Circling around
This Eternal circle key ring by Tiffany&Co in sterling silver doubles up as a keyring and a fashion statement.
Beige charm
The Jamie Charm keyring by Saint Laurent in natural beige, is made with unlined woven straw with bronze-tone hardware.
