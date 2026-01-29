Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Green mantapas make a comeback in Malnad weddings

Many people working in cities like Hubballi and Bengaluru prefer to hold weddings in their hometowns in the Malnad region, often choosing these green mantapas over artificial alternatives.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 21:21 IST
Artisans working on a traditional mantapa made of natural materials. Photos by author
A mantapa made of arecanuts.
Published 28 January 2026, 21:21 IST
