<p>Green <em>mantapa</em> — ceremonial stages made from banana stems, mango leaves, creepers and other naturally available materials — are making a comeback in the Malnad region. Once a common feature in village weddings, these eco-friendly <em>mantapas</em> are now being embraced by a new generation of young artisans, who are learning the craft and bringing it back to celebrations in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.</p>.<p>In Shirumane and Salekoppe villages of Sagara taluk in Shivamogga district, a group of young farmers has taken the lead in reviving this tradition. Using materials sourced from their farms and simple tools, they create wedding <em>mantapas</em> and stages that are simple and striking.</p>.<p>During the wedding season, demand for their work rises sharply. They gather materials in the afternoon and begin crafting the <em>mantapas</em> by evening. Depending on the design, each <em>mantapa</em> takes at least six to seven hours of focused, hands-on work to complete for a group of five to six people. A <em>mantapa</em> costs between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>While the work brings some extra income, passion drives their craft as much as money. Communities value their skill and pay fairly, giving the young artisans both recognition and reward. "We never insist on a fixed price. People now appreciate the work and pay appropriately," says Madhu, one of the artisans from Shirumane.</p><p>The seven-member team has already built hundreds of mantapas across Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and even Kerala, according to Madhu, and Mahabaleshwar from Salekoppe.</p><p>Similarly, in Agasala Bommnalli near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada, members of a local youth group have been making green mantapas for years. Senior members guide younger artisans, ensuring the tradition continues. They also craft a unique mantapa using ragi seeds. A few days before the wedding, they sow the seeds on pieces of gunny bags. Once the seeds sprout, the bags develop a lush, grass-like green layer, which the artisans then use to create the mantapa, adding a fresh, living element to the decor.</p><p>In Jaddimane village, farmer Sridhar Hegde uses banana stems, areca nuts and mango leaves to craft a variety of mantapas and ceremonial stages. "A few years ago, mantapa were often decorated using paper cuttings and thermocol, but today, many with environmental concerns prefer natural mantapas," he says.</p>.<p>Many people working in cities like Hubballi and Bengaluru prefer to hold weddings in their hometowns in the Malnad region, often choosing these green mantapas over artificial alternatives. </p><p>Inspired by these weddings in rural areas, many urbanites have also begun enquiring about these green mantapas, say artisans. However, replicating them in urban areas remains challenging, as raw materials are scarce and the greenery typically stays fresh for only a day or two. This makes the craft largely tied to rural spaces, where farms provide both the materials and the environment to create these living stages.</p><p>For these young artisans, making green mantapas is more than decoration. It is a way to preserve tradition, nurture creativity, support a livelihood and celebrate occasions in harmony with nature — keeping the spirit of Malnad villages alive in every wedding. Their work reminds that sustainable, rooted practices can still bring beauty and meaning to celebrations.</p>