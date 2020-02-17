Hamas militants use trojan dating apps to 'honey trap' Israeli soldiers

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has revealed that it thwarted Hamas militants from launching a major cybersecurity attack.

Apparently, Hamas terrorists masquerading as young attractive Israeli women with genuine-looking profile pictures on social media platforms such as Facebook Telegram, Facebook and WhatsApp, tried to lure Israel military officials. And once gaining their trust, they tried to trick them to download trojan-laced dating apps such as GrixyApp, ZatuApp, and Catch&See on their mobiles.

The aforementioned apps even had dedicated benign-looking websites (see below) to come off as genuine and hoodwink the victims to download them. The apps reportedly had Mobile Remote Access Trojans (MRAT), that used retrieve phone numbers, location, SMS messages and more and send them to a remote server.

Must read | Trojan alert: Hackers misuse Coronavirus outbreak to spread PC malware

"The victims received a link to download the malicious application from a Hamas operator disguising themselves as an attractive woman. Once the application is installed and executed, it shows an error message stating that the device is not supported, and the app will uninstall itself – which actually does not happen, and the app only hides its icon," Checkpoint Research security said citing the official IDF document.



Promotional website of the trojan-laced dating app (Credit: Check Point Research)



But before Hamas could carry out the espionage on the IDF' officials, the latter's advanced security firewall detected the suspicious behaviour of the apps and even downed the websites.

"Hamas created fake social media profiles, using photos including this one, in an attempt to hack the phones of IDF soldiers. What Hamas didn’t know was that Israeli intelligence caught onto their plot, tracked the malware & downed Hamas’ hacking system. #CatfishCaught," Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter

Must read | Hackers can hijack Philips smart bulb to spread spyware

This incident is a stark reminder of why the government, particularly military agencies not just Israel, but also globally, should create a robust security system or dedicated application for soldiers' mobiles to monitor suspicious behaviour and nip it in the bud, before its too late.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.