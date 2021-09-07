Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Mobile phones have become such an integral part of people's lives, it now houses most personal things than in a physical house. Users now store their precious bank account details containing hard-earned money, passwords to several online accounts, and also images of family members. Some even store intimate photos of self and loved ones.

Keeping intimate photos is a risky business, as there are high chances of them getting revealed on Photos app when you are showing photos taken during a trip to extended family members or colleagues at office.

To prevent such a scenario, iOS/iPadOS come with a hide feature on the native Photos app.

Here's how to hide sensitive photos on Apple iPhone/iPad

Step 1: Open the Photos app.

Step 2: Select the photo or video that you want to hide.

Step 3: Tap the Share button, then tap Hide.

Step 4: Confirm that you want to hide the photo or video.

Despite hiding the photos, people with lock screen passcode can still be able to access them by just going to the Photos app >> Albums >> scroll down to Utilities >> Hidden.

However, there is one trick to add password protection to those photos. Apple iPhone/iPad owners can just attach those photos to a document on Notes and lock it.



Just make sure, the password is different from iPhone/iPad's screen lock passcode. Also, if you happen to own iPhone X or newer models, enable FaceID. Older iPhones offer TouchID protection.

If you think those particular photos do not need to be kept hidden, you can always unhide them.

Here's how unhide photos on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

On an iPhone or iPod touch:

Step 1: Open the Photos app and tap the Albums tab.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap Hidden under Utilities.

Step 3: Tap the photo or video that you want to unhide.

Step 4: Tap the Share button, then tap Unhide.

On an iPad:

Step 1: Open the Photos app. If the sidebar is hidden, tap the sidebar icon in the upper-left corner.

Step 2: Scroll down until you see Hidden under Utilities.

Step 3: Tap the photo or video that you want to unhide.

Step 4: Tap the Share button, then tap Unhide.

