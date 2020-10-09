HMD Global announces Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones

In August, Google released the major Android 11 OS update to its Pixel phones, and other phone makers including Samsung, and others announced the list of devices eligible to get Android updates. Now, HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of the Nokia brand has revealed its own list of handsets.

It should be noted HMD Global has a big reputation in the industry for deploying OS updates to all its devices in a timely manner and several times even beaten Google too.

As per the data, the Finnish company has covered 94% of the Nokia smartphone portfolio to Android 10 within a year. Other brands focus only on flagships, the HMD Global even rolled out the Android update and also security patches to budget phones including Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 series.

“Upgrading the operating system of a phone is an intricate process involving multiple partners and a variety of tests[4]. We are hugely proud of the industry-leading process we have in place for Nokia smartphones and continue to make it a key priority of ours to ensure our customers benefit from the latest Android innovation ahead of the competition in every price point,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

List of Nokia devices eligible to get Android 11:

Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 8.1, 5.3, and 2.2 are slated to get the latest Google mobile OS update by the end of December 2020.

On the other hand, Nokia 2.3, 3.4, 2.4, 4.2 and Nokia 1.3 will get Android 11 by the end od April 2021.

Older devices including Nokia 1 Plus, 3.2, 7.2, 6.2 and Nokia 9 Pureview will get Android 11 in the second quarter of 2021 (April-June).



HMD Global's Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Android 11

The new Android 11 comes with the Bubbles feature, which allows users to pin the conversations of a loved one carried out on any app, on the home screen all time so that there is continuity and don't miss out on the latest pings. It also enables users to group all the messenger apps under the same roof.

Must read | Android 11: List of phones eligible to get latest Google mobile OS update

Android 11 also offers the option to control multiple smart home gadgets at a single place. The user just has to long-press the power button and access the controls.

Once the Android 11 is installed, the phone will automatically reset the permission to access personal data, for apps that haven’t been used for a long time.

Read more | Android 11: All you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.