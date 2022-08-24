Home dining still has takers post-pandemic

Home dining has come into its own, with home chefs curating gourmet experiences for the discerning diner who doesn't want to step out of the house. What started as a need during the pandemic has become a preferred choice.

"People realised home-cooked food is better than restaurant food since it is made fresh in small portions and without commonly used commercial cooking ingredients," said Monty Graham, a former mall manager and his wife Judy of Lil Bakery Bengaluru.

This Anglo-Indian couple serves up home-style Anglo-Indian food after putting out a menu every day on a Whatsapp group; orders are delivered the next day.

The venture started as a bakery but now offers snacks and main courses.

A popular Anglo-Indian meal of coconut rice with ball curry and devil's chutney is eagerly sought after by Bengaluru foodies. "We are not on any food delivery app," said Monty, "We cannot cater to more clients than the 600 or so in our group. If we cook for more than 30 to 40 people daily, it becomes a commercial kitchen, not a home kitchen.

In Delhi, Ramola Bachchan, who has donned many hats, including event organiser and fashion designer, started her kitchen, Accidental Chef, by accident after she started baking for her grandchildren during the pandemic.

"My son posted a picture of my dish on Instagram, and that got so many orders that I had no option but to turn a home chef. Friends then asked for more, which grew organically into a business venture. It surprises me that I can cook various cuisines," said Bachchan.

"I cook the Mediterranean, South Asian and Continental meals and gourmet salads. Desserts have always been popular; now, I have savoury pies and cakes. The trend is toward fresh, healthy food using the finest ingredients. My prices are high, and I do not apologise for it because I use only high-quality products and make everything only after I get an order. My cooking is certainly not for the mass market. I cook myself with my chefs, and I cannot do quick deliveries. I usually need a 24-hour notice. I do not do big volumes, around 25 people is my limit, and I only cater to people who know and enjoy good food."

Founding team member of Chef Pin, an app for home chefs and of Gourmet Passport, a dining app, Rocky Mohan believes the frequency and the number of people ordering are up because people want new adventures in dining.

"Eating the same kind of food every day is no longer the norm, and going out too often is also a strain with traffic issues and long work hours. During the pandemic, home chefs became a secure option. There was a belief that if the food was good enough for the chef's family, it was kosher for the diner," said Mohan.

Dining in the comfort of one's home is a luxury people didn't know they needed, says Chennai's Payal Rajankar, who worked at a hotel before starting The Gourmet Gig in June 2018.

She began with a small idea: to be in the industry while having the creative freedom to express herself through food and visually appealing presentations. She has evolved to create modern Indian and reimagined world cuisine.

On average, a home chef's meal for two may range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on how exotic it is.

Rajankar feels home chefs offer great value for money by serving highly inventive and customised sit-down meals, printed menus, fine crockery, cutlery and glassware and even beautiful floral table arrangements. Such attention to detail makes one feel special in the privacy of one's own home.

Many celebrities too opt for gourmet home meals since going out invites unnecessary attention. Such is the demand that Rajankar's calendar is booked months in advance.