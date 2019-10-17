Honor Vision smart TV gets showcased at IMC 2019

Huawei-owned subsidiary Honor showcased the company's new smart TV Honor Vision at the recently concluded Indian Mobile Congress 2019 (October 14-16).

Honor Vision sports a slim profile with just 6.9mm thickness. It flaunts a massive 55-inch 4K HDR display with a wide color gamut, a 178 degrees wide viewing angle and comes with 94% screen-to-body ratio. It is aptly supported by 6' 10 Watt speakers for immersive viewing and audio experience.

Under-the-hood, Honor Vision smart TV houses proprietary HiSilicon Honghu 818 intelligent display chipset, which is said to offer powerful computing, decoding, image processing and sound effects optimization capabilities, contrast and color performance of the display through multiple algorithms.

It also comes equipped with seven advanced image-processing technologies, including Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD).

The new Honor Vision smart TV also supports multi-device connection and allows users to make video calls using the built-in AI pop-up camera. Furthermore, it can wirelessly connect with smart home gadgets in the living room. With this feature, users switch on the lights, control the curtains, dim the lights and more.

There is no word on the price of the Honor Vision smart TV, but it is confirmed to hit Indian stores in the first quarter of 2019.

Once launched, Honor Vision smart TV will be up against Xiaomi's Mi LED TVs, OnePlus Q1 TV series and also big brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG.

