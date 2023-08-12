How to choose the right lamp

Lamps brighten spaces and add to a room’s aesthetics. Making the right choice depends on various factors like space, size, and cost.
Space
When getting a new lamp, always make sure you have a clear idea about the space it is meant for. Large lamps will look clumpy on side tables. “When selecting a floor lamp, ensure there is enough space around it, both on the floor and around other furniture pieces, where the lamp will be placed, so that it works effectively,” says G Sagarika, a Bengaluru-based interior stylist.
Size
As mentioned above, make sure that you purchase a lamp, which fits the space. Chennai-based interior designer Geethika Gangadhar says, “A floor lamp in a corner of a room can be tall, while a floor lamp near a reading chair must be around the sitting area or within arm’s reach, so that it can be switched on fast. When deciding on a lamp, its purpose, scale, and style must be kept in mind.”
Always remember that larger lamps offer more light, and smaller lamps will cover a smaller radius, she adds. “Shape of the lamp and its shade also matter. Lamps that are facing upwards disperse more light than the ones that are facing downwards,” adds Geethika.
Features
Lamps with built-in dimmers and 2- or 3-way lamps are top choices in the market. Dimming options work best for ambient lighting, where the general mode can be kept for full strength, and the dimmer modes for bedrooms or relaxed or cosy spaces, says Geethika.
Functionality
There are a number of lamps — including table lamps and floor lamps. Choose what you want after factoring in the purpose for the lamp. Table lamps work great for a chair or sofa near a table, or to add a soft glow to any small space, says Sagarika. Floor lamps are mostly used in living rooms and other larger areas, she adds.
A small living room with enough overhead lighting may only need one lamp, but larger rooms might need two to three lamps, says Sagarika. Lamps can match with the overall theme of a room or be a standalone piece, she adds.