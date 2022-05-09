How to 'power' dress for your next work meeting

Nervous about going back to the office after months of work from home? Make a striking yet lasting impression by power dressing. And you don't need to exercise strength and authority by wearing a power suit with stilettos; you could make a statement in a beautiful dress with kitten heels or a crisp cotton sari.

Be well-groomed

Ooze comfort and confidence by being well-groomed. It's not enough to be well-dressed; focus on how the accessories, hair, makeup and even the nails accentuate the whole look.

Celebrity Stylist Bharat Gupta, the man behind Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's iconic fashion looks at Miss Universe 2021, believes in a minimalist look. "Going overboard and dressing to impress can work against some people. Basic hygiene, well-tailored outfits, clean footwear, a subtle scent, and ironed clothes are essential," he tells DH.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu wears an off-shoulder corset top with shimmery pencil skirt for a crisp look.

Keep it stylish

Besides a suit, you can try a shirt in a solid pastel colour for the summer with well-tailored trousers or a knee-length pencil skirt. Add a scarf, a watch, or a nice handbag/ laptop bag with comfortable closed-toe shoes as accessories to give it a stylish look.

"The outfit doesn't make you a boss; your attitude does," said Gupta. "The outfit acts as a catalyst to give you confidence."

Put comfort first

After the pandemic, with everyone now used to working in pyjamas and sweats, there is a demand for comfort in formal office wear. No wonder comfortable yet stylish silhouettes are now taking the limelight.

"Due to the pandemic, people adapted to the virtual set-up, so keeping that in mind, a nice shirt or blazer became a priority. Smart casuals also made an entry. The pandemic fatigue led to people taking it easy on their office wear," said Gupta.

Fashion now has to be a combination of both style and comfort. If you're confident in what you wear, it automatically becomes comfortable. "Fashion has to be a seamless part of everyone's lifestyle," said Gupta.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wore a black embroidered saree to the pre-Oscars celebrations in March this year.

Go ethnic

Power dressing is just not about wearing western formals. One can also include Indian ethnic clothes if you feel confident and comfortable. A well-ironed and beautifully wrapped sari can also help deliver a powerful statement. So, while you may rock pants, blazers, and pencil skirts, there's no harm in going back to your roots and flaunting it.

(Gurpreet Kaur is a journalist who writes on lifestyle, entertainment and culture)