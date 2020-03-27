Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Pro+ series with Ultra Vision Leica camera launched

After weeks of teasing, Huawei pulled the wraps off the much-awaited flagship P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ during the online-only event in China.

The new Huawei P40 Pro+ and the standard Pro models share a lot of key features and design language but differ in certain aspects.

Both the phones sport a 6.58-inch (2640 x 1200 pixels) Flex OLED quad-curve overflow display design with 90Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 HDR support. Also, they come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification and this means device can survive a dip in the swimming pool up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Huawei P40 Pro+ boasts quad-camera module-- primary 50MP RYYB (with Leica Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS)+ 40MP ultra-wide cine camera (with f/1.8 aperture)+ 8MP periscope camera (with f/4.4 aperture, OIS, 10x optical zoom) + 8MP telephoto camera (with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 3x optical zoom+ Time-of-Flight (ToF)camera for depth sensing and supports 20x Hybrid Zoom, 100x Max Zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4k video recording at 60fps, ISO 51200 and 7680fps ultra slow-motion video capture capability.

On the other hand, the standard P40 Pro sports a quad-camera setup-- main 50MP RYYB ( with Leica Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS+ 40MP ultra-wide cine camera (with f/1.8 aperture), 12MP RYYB periscope camera (with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom)+ ToF camera for depth sensing, dual-tone LED flash, 4k video recording at 60fps, ISO 51200 and 7680fps ultra slow-motion video capture capability.

Both the P40 Pro series model feature the same 32MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture, IR Depth, Gesture Camera for pro bokeh, Face unlock and 4k video recording support.

Another key differentiating feature between the P40 Pro+ and Pro is that the former supports 40W super-fast charging, whereas the latter supports 27W.

On the other hand, generic model Huawei P40 sports a 6.1-inch full HD+(2340 x 1080p) flex OLED display and features in-display fingerprint sensor at the base and a dual punch-hole in the top. It also comes with IP53 water-and-dust resistant rating.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses feature-rich triple-camera- primary 50MP RYYB (Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture )+ 16MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2 aperture) + 8MP telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom, dual-tone LED flash), and a 32MP front shooter with f/2.2 aperture, IR Camera for Face unlock, and 4k video recording capability.

The new P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are powered by Huawei Kirin 990 5G (2.86GhzCortex-A76 x 2 + 2.36Ghz Cortex-A76 x 2 + 1.95Ghz Cortex-A55 x 4) chipset backed by dedicated Dual Big Core + Tiny Core Neural-network Processing Unit(NPU) and ARM Mali-G76MP16 graphics engine.

All the P40 series phones come with 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB (P40 Pro)/512GB (P40 Pro+) storage, Android 10-based EMUI 10.0, 3,300mAh battery 22.5W (P40) fast charging support (1st gen USB 3.1 Type-C), dual SIM slots, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC (Near Field Communication).

They will be offered in five colours-- Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost, and Blush Gold.

As far as the pricing is concerned, P40 will be available only in 8GB RAM with a 128GB configuration for €799 (approx. Rs. 66,150). Whereas the P40 Pro comes in 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for €999 (roughly Rs. 82,712). Both the phones will be up for grabs initially in China from April 7 onwards.

The top-end P40 Pro+ (8GB RAM + 512GB) will set you back by €1399 (around Rs 1,15,831). It will come in two shades--Ceramic Black and Ceramic White and go on sale initially in China in June. There is no official word on when Huawei intends to bring the Huawei P40 series in India. DH will be keeping the ears to the ground for new updates on the devices' release details. Stay tuned.

