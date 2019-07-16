Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India

Chinese consumer electronics major Huawei launched the company's latest smart wearable Watch GT Active in India.

The Watch GT Active flaunts a large 46mm watch face with 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen having 454x454 pixels and light-weight design. It is available in orange and green colour options.

The watch can monitor the wearer’s heart rate and sleep while supporting numerous indoor and outdoor activities using a self-learning algorithm and sensors. It boasts a Triathlon mode that can record the entire triathlon (swimming, cycling, and running), including the transition time. The watch also provides coaching in introductory to advanced running courses to assist one in real-time while also offering guidance training and time-movement effect feedback.



Huawei Watch GT Active; picture credit: Huawei India



A notable aspect of the new Huawei Watch GT Active is the proprietary TruSleep 2.0 feature and TruSeen 3.0 Heart-rate Monitoring Technology, that keeps a tab on your heart’s health and user's sleep patterns. It also offers more than 200 potential suggestions to help one sleep better. The watch has Huawei’s own operating system called Lite OS and

Another praiseworthy attribute of Huawei Watch GT Active is the battery life. With a single full charge, it can last two weeks. This gives an edge over other rival brands, most of them normally last a day or maximum of a week.

Huawei Watch GT Active is compatible with both Google Android (v4.4 or later) and Apple iOS (v9.0 or later) mobile phones.

The Huawei Watch GT Active is now available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 15,990 with a 1-year warranty and 10 days replacement policy. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI at Rs 445/month.

Furthermore, there is a 10% Instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart via Axis Bank credit card and an additional 5% off with Axis Buzz credit card.

