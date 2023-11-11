I read stones

A series of serendipitous incidents followed. Kannada Sahitya Parishat started an epigraphy course and I joined the first batch with other hobbyists and history and language professors. I got a job with the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) in Kolar Gold Fields and was later transferred to Bengaluru. I found an inscription in Jalagaradibba around my mother’s village. It had come up during some digging work. My grandfather’s cousin studied it and published the results in The Journal of Epigraphical Society of India. It was an inscription of Sripurusha, a king of the Western Ganga dynasty, who ruled during 750 AD. Later, in the same place, I found an inscription. I believed it belonged to Madhava III of the Ganga dynasty and dated it to 390 AD. I also claimed it was older than the historic Halmidi inscription, which was dated to 450 AD. Prajavani wrote about my ‘discovery’ and senior epigraphists took note of me. But many epigraphists begged to differ. I decided to reassess my claim, and after two years, I accepted that I had erred. I redated it to 650 AD and suggested it belonged to Srivikrama, a ruler of the Western

Ganga dynasty.