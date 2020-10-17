Illuminating Creativity Series: New Today at Apple session launched for Indian customers

With the launch of the official online store in late October, Apple renewed its focus on India, the world's fastest-growing smartphone market. Starting today (October 17), the company has announced Illuminating Creativity Series, part of 'Today at Apple' tutorial session to help customers and amateur artists on how to make the best use of the iPhone camera, increase productivity such as music editing on MacBooks, and more.

"Join us from 17 October to 29 November for a series of free virtual sessions from Today at Apple, as we celebrate the launch of the Apple Store online in India. Hear from leading local photographers and acclaimed musicians, as well as discovering the stories and inspiration behind their projects. You’ll learn essential skills and techniques from our Apple Creatives to get started on your own creative journey," reads the Apple events page.

First of the Illuminating Creativity Series titled 'Photo Lab: Faces and Places' will be hosted by renowned photographer Siddhartha Joshi on October 22 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Earlier, Apple used to offer the same at its authorised retail Apple Store with hands-on group sessions-- Skills, Walks, and Labs, but due to the pandemic, virtual session is a better medium to impart classes.

List of Apple's Illuminating Creativity Series virtual classes with schedule time details:

1) Photo Lab: Faces and Places with Siddhartha Joshi- 22 October (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

2) Photo Lab: Moments That Matter with Avani Rai- 27 October (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

3) Photo Skills: Getting Started with Photography on iPhone-- 28 October (7:00 pm - 7:45 pm IST)

4) Photo Lab: Personal Angles with Anurag Banerjee --29 October (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

5) Photo Skills: Getting Started with Photography on iPhone-- 01 November (4:00 pm - 4:45 pm IST)

6) Photo Skills: Getting Started with Photography on iPhone- 02 November (7:00 pm - 7:45 pm IST)

7) Photo Lab: Portraits of Power with Prarthna Singh-- 03 November (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

8) Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand-- 04 November (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

9) Photo Lab: Shaping Photographic Narrative with Hashim Badani-- 05 November (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

10) Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand-- 08 November (4:00 pm - 5:00 pm IST)

11) Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand-- 10 November (7:00 pm - 8:00 pm IST)

Interested Apple device users can register for the Illuminating Creativity Series classes (here). Going forward, Apple will introduce classes for coding, art design and other creative and productive sessions in India.



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) RED. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Furthermore, Apple's Deepavali (aka Diwali) festive sale went live last night at 00:00 am (technically October 17). Apple was offering the feature-rich iPhone 11 with prices starting at Rs 54,900 against the launch price of Rs 68,300. Also, with every iPhone 11, consumers get AirPods (2nd gen) with the charging case worth Rs 14,900 free. All the iPhone 11 units were sold out in just two hours.

Also, Apple customers can avail personalisation services such as engraving on accessories such as AirPods, iPad, and Apple Pencil. In addition to English, engraving is available in seven regional languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati.

With this, Apple is doubling down on its bet on the Indian market, which is second only to China in terms of smartphone userbase.

With customer-centric initiatives and discount offers on popular flagship phones, it can help create brand loyalty and reverse the fortune in the subcontinent. Also, Apple has more iPhone and iPad variants in its product portfolio to cater to consumers in multiple budget segments in India.

