In the darkness, I hear wails...

Doors of death
When you have a brush with death,
Thou be ready to take your final breath.
When you open the door,
Bones lie scattered on the floor.
Bodies all over the places,
Their pale, ghostly, white faces.
Glass shattered windows down the hall,
A glance of the deadliest cliff fall.
From here there’s no going back,
Your footsteps stuck in their bloody tracks.
Be happy you’ve reached the end of your stay,
Now you’re free to walk away.
Pragathi R Kamath, 11
Bengaluru, Karnataka
-----------
My spooky encounter
In the darkness I hear the wails
The fear penetrates me, as sharp
as a nail
Through the mist I see it’s face
Snarling, growling in a rage
It dawns on me what it is
The one being that I most fear
The one that brings me to tears
The one I thought I would never meet
It has come for me…
My English homework
Rahul Jai Anand, 11
Bengaluru,
Karnataka
------------------
Spooky shenanigans
In a haunted house, a boy did roam,
With creaky floors and walls that groan.
Ghosts played hide-and-seek, oh what a sight,
He laughed and trembled in the pale moonlight.
A ghostly cat with eyes so wide,
Startled him being gaudy eyed.
Skeletons danced in the attic’s gloom,
He tiptoed past the “Haunted Room”.
Whispers echoed through the eerie halls,
As a friendly ghost peeked from ancient walls.
With goosebumps and giggles, he dared to stay,
Till morning chased the spooks away.
Sudhakar R J, 14
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Open Sesame | Bye bye Twitter
Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd
Why can't a strong woman be romantic also: Shabana Azmi
Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student
ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I
How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?
Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again