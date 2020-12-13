Indian food reaction videos a hit on the internet 

The Americans are drooling at the sight of masala dosas, the British are crazy about chicken tikka masala and the Japanese are tucking into biryani in the heart of Tokyo. Indian food seems to be appealing to people all over the world.

Just like reaction videos are gaining ground on YouTube, videos of people trying Indian food in India or elsewhere in the world are also becoming popular on the internet.

The most popular dishes are masala dosa, biryani, ‘naan bread’ with vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries, chaat, among others.

For instance, Samuel and Audrey Travel and Food Videos channel has these two guys going crazy over big paper masala dosa in a restaurant in Hyderabad. Their liking for the dosa is crazy as they attack it. And that too with both hands!

The Try Channel has Irish people trying everything from mutton curry to samosa and bajji. Source and Flow channel has an American going nuts on Food Street in Bengaluru’s VV Puram. The host relishes, among a lot of other dishes, thatte idly. And he can’t stop praising the food.

There are also numerous videos of foreigners trying Mumbai’s favourites like pav bhaji, vada pav and misal pav. Or there are foreigners going crazy over kulcha, chicken curry, palak paneer and the like in Delhi or Amritsar.

There is a channel in which Afghan tribe people try Indian food like biryani, samosa, pani puri, sweets etc and all of them love the food they are given for tasting.

People seem to be coming up with very unique food tasting and review ideas. For instance, there is a channel in which Britons try Indian snacks like Haldiram’s namkeens, Parle-G biscuit and Indian toffees. Of course, some of these could be sponsored videos but the ideas can be rather unique.

There are also several videos of New York’s ‘Dosa Man’ Thiru Kumar, who is a native of Sri Lanka and he has been making and selling dosas in a cart in Washington Square Park.

Maggi noodles appear to be a hit in other countries. Proof of that is in Xiaomanyc channel’s host asks people to try the Indian instant noodles. All of those who try it, except one, love the stuff.

Indian food can be rather spicy but the surprising part is that almost all of them seem to enjoy it. They feel the heat of the masalas in the first bite itself, but they just seem to want more of it.

The list of channels featuring people trying Indian food is just endless. There are people from all parts of the world who appear to love Indian food and can never get enough of it. Clearly, Indian food has what it takes to be popular anywhere.