Indian govt launches 'App Innovation Challenge'

Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with Niti Ayog launched the 'App Innovation Challenge' on Saturday (July 4).

It is part of the govt's Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge. It is an initiative to identify and encourage the existing or upcoming local mobile application that will benefit the citizens of the country and also make them world-class in terms of user experience.

"Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge," Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India said on the Twitter.

The announcement comes just days after the MeitY banned 59 Chinese apps in India owing to security concerns and also there has been a stiff stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army for a couple of months.

A few months ago, the Indian government had also invited students and professionals to build a stable and secure Zoom video conference app.

Now, in the latest app innovation contest, software development teams can present their apps in various categories ranging from public utility service, games, messenger apps, social media, entertainment, health and wellness and the e-learning, which is now a necessity for children during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Interested contestants can apply for the App Innovation Challenge on MyGov official website (here). The last date for submission of application is July 18 and the screening of the entries will be done between July 20 and 24. Later, the jury will evaluate the final application between July 27 and August 3. Finally, the winners will be announced on August 7.

The prize money will range between Rs 2 lakh to 20 lakh depending on the categories and sub-categories.

