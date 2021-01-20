Indian photo gets top honours in 'Shot on iPhone 12' contest

Apple 'Shot on iPhone' is unarguably the most renowned mobile photography campaign across the world. Apple iPhones have always set new benchmarks in terms of the camera in the industry. For instance, iPhone 7 Plus popularised the portrait mode Later iterations of the iPhone too, were able to inspire other brands to ape the features.

In late 2020, Apple unveiled iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (with LiDAR sensor) with better camera hardware and continue to be the two of the best camera phones in the industry.

Like previous years, Apple conducted the ' Shot on iPhone 12' campaign and it received thousands of applications this time, and the company has revealed the final list with the best photos. Guess what? Indian ace photography Rohit Vohra has made it to the privileged list.

Rohit Vohra used his Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, to capture the award-winning low-light photo.

"It’s been such an awesome experience using the new iPhone 12 Pro Max. Straight out of the camera the colors look great. I also love the way it captures light. The photographs look organic and real. Unlike painting, in photography, there is a creative fraction of a second, when the photographer presses the shutter. A moment where everything aligns perfectly in terms of form and content. That’s what iPhone 12 Pro provides, a way to capture fleeting moments perfectly. The iPhone 12 Pro’s camera is fast and intuitive, it becomes more like an extension of the eye," Rohit Vohra said to DH.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts triple 12MP camera module --Ultra-Wide (f/2.4) + Wide (f/1.6) + Telephoto lens (f/2.2), with up to 5X optical zoom, Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 60 fps.

Additionally, it comes with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). With this, iPhone 12 Pro series can be able to measure how long it takes light to reflect back from objects. So it can create a depth map of whatever space you’re in.



It should be noted that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has the best camera hardware among the four newly launched iPhone 12 models.

Also, the Pro Max model comes with a 65mm Telephoto lens (1.7 μm pixels), Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, 5X optical zoom, and also captures 87% better low‑light photos.

Other photographers who got featured in the Apple 'Shot on iPhone' contest winners include NKCHU ( with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, China), Abdullah Shaijie (with the iPhone 12 Pro, Kuwait), Neal Kumar (with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, United States), Joe Panpiansin (with the iPhone 12 mini, Thailand), Abdullah Shaijie (with the iPhone 12 Pro, Kuwait), Nilay Örnek (with the iPhone 12, Turkey), Calogero Agrò (with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Italy), Ikuchika Aoyama (with the iPhone 12 Pro, Japan), Hélène Hadjiyianni (with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, France), Andrey Glazunov (with the iPhone 12 mini, Russia), Bahar Akıncı (with the iPhone 12, Turkey), Matti Haapoja (with the iPhone 12, Canada), Bo Liu (with iPhone 12, China), Sarah M. Lee( with the iPhone 12 Pro, United Kingdom), Ikuchika Aoyama (with the iPhone 12 Pro, Japan) and Pieter de Vries (with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Australia).

