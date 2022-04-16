Industrialists demand airport, train connectivity in Hosur

The bustling industrial township of Hosur, whose economy is estimated to be around Rs 3.5 lakh crore, is eagerly awaiting air connectivity and direct train connectivity from Chennai.

Though there is a view that an airport cannot sustain for long in a city like Hosur, given that the Bengaluru International Airport is just 80 km away, industrialists in the town recommend the additional connectivity.

“Passenger traffic alone cannot be considered while planning an airport. There is tremendous potential for freight traffic as many industries here are involved in export and import. An airport in Hosur will help many save cost in terms of sending or receiving their goods,” said S Sundariya, Chairman, Infrastructure Committee, Hosur Industries Association (HIA).

Freight train connectivity to the city would ease considerable pressure on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, the second busiest highway in the country. Hundreds of trucks and containers dot the highway transporting goods from Chennai to Hosur and vice-versa.

The businessmen say that both the state and Union governments have not paid heed to their long-standing demands.

Demanding connectivity

The Tamil Nadu government is seriously considering developing an airport for Hosur to promote regional connectivity and has called for a detailed study on passenger and freight traffic to determine feasibility.

The study will identify at least three potential sites for setting up the airport, analyse air traffic growth trends in the past decade in nearby airports, forecast traffic for the next 30 years, and assess the catchment area of the proposed airport.

“Hosur will get all the economic benefits of civil aviation and more job opportunities through this proposed airport. With fast, safe, and timely transportation, the development of an airport in Hosur can not only support passenger and cargo movement but also become a gateway to the local economy,” said Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Managing Director Pawan Kumar Bansal.

B Senthil Nathan, Chief Financial Officer, First Steps Baby Clothing Private Limited, explains that the need for train connectivity between Hosur and Chennai is also urgent. “This connectivity can be made through Bengaluru or a separate line linking Hosur with Malur instead of a line through Krishnagiri and Bargur up to Jolarpet,” he said.

