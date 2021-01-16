Makkala Gram Sabha: A platform for children

This year, the children’s gram sabhas organised by the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) in association with various NGOs have provided a platform for children to raise their concerns and demands.

“Though this has been in practice for many years, we did it more systematically from 2019. And it proved to be useful during the pandemic,” says Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary (PR), RDPR Department.

Following the Covid-19 norms, children are participating enthusiastically in the initiative planned from November 14 to February 28. They are made to discuss one theme every week, covering nutrition, child protection, education, science etc.

A Gram Panchayat Education Task Force has been set up with various stakeholders as members.

A statewide child survey of children is being taken up in accordance with court directions to ensure that all children are covered with anganwadi services or enrolled in school.

What seems to have caught the attention of children is the provision Makkala Dhani Pettige (suggestion boxes) where they can drop messages about the issues they face.

“From the need for toilets in schools to seeking help to prevent child marriage, children have brought various issues to our notice that elders might easily miss. We are working to address these needs on a priority basis,” Uma says.

Various other related activities that stress on community action — whether it is strengthening rural libraries across the state, teaching the students to connect to digital library or training teachers in counselling and child protection — have been launched simultaneously. These interventions help children to bridge the learning gap after a nine-month hiatus.