NRC, CAA are everyone's burden: Faizan Mustafa

There has been much debate about how the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will impact people. Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, shares his perspectives with Shree D N of DH in an exclusive interview.

What happens to those who are left out of NRC?

There is no clarity on this. However, non-citizens means you are a foreigner. A foreigner is to be sent to a detention camp till he or she is deported. Since most of these who could remain excluded have not indeed migrated to India from any country, they will not be accepted by any country and they cannot be deported either. We cannot keep them in detention centres forever and therefore they will be released but will not have the rights of citizens. They won’t be given the refugee status either. The Foreigners Act, 1946 will govern them.

How is one categorised as a victim of religious persecution?

There are international norms on religious persecution. It is to be individually assessed and you need to prove personal persecution. Quite a detailed examination is required to prove religious persecution and people will find it difficult to meet those yardsticks.

Also Read: CAA-NRC: Karnataka begins mapping ‘illegal’ immigrants

How will it affect current immigrants who have illegally entered India?

Notifications were issued in 2015 and 2016 under the Foreigners Act to exempt them [the six communities mentioned in the Citizenship Amendment Act] from the proceedings against them as illegal migrants. CAA will now pave way for them to get citizenship. But it will be a cumbersome process. The law says an illegal migrant cannot apply for citizenship but now CAA is removing this bar.

Many Bangladeshi immigrants in Bangalore are economic immigrants. Will they have to be sent back, going by the rules?

Even though the Statement of Objects of CAA says that we are doing it for religious persecution, there’s no mention of religious persecution in the text of the Act. Two interpretations are possible. One is that anyone can come. This negates the whole reason that they are doing it for religious persecution.

The other is that if it is only for religious persecution, then people who are coming here for economic reasons, even if they are Hindus, will not benefit from this law.

And the third anomaly is, even if the reason is religious persecution, if you go to exempted areas [the areas governed by the Inner Line Permit in the North-East], you will not get citizenship. People under persecution enter through the nearest point of entry. You can’t be denying citizenship to people based on where they entered.

Does that mean this Bill will not help more people?

Everyone will not be in a queue like what happened after demonetisation, but they will come to houses and ask for papers. If there are discrepancies in papers, like spelling mistakes and other errors, it can lead to exclusion. The list will go on and on.

In the process, it’s not just Muslims but Hindus will also be excluded. They have to prove that they came from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. The law needs to be prospective. You can’t be asking people to prove citizenship which has already been conferred because they were born here.

Then we have to set up numerous detention centres and foreigners’ tribunals. The process will also affect the gross domestic product.

Ideally, the government should seek documents from those who are born after January 1, 2020, as now awareness has been created.

What should the government have done to avoid the current situation?

The Supreme Court asked them to provide information to people. So they gave some information recently. The issue is that students in universities and intellectuals do know that CAA in itself is not a problem. CAA with NRC is the problem. And the NRC process is already on with National Population Register (NPR). NPR is governed by the Citizenship Act 2003. And you are seeking too much data, you are taking biometric data and connecting it with Aadhaar. It will lead to a lot of state surveillance and impinge on people’s right to privacy—of everyone, not just Muslims.