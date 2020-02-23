Repercussions of weakening familial bonds

Children get hooked to mobile phones due to the lack of parental guidance and feelings of loneliness. They first start playing games, graduate to listening music and browsing the net regularly and eventually fall into the trap of social media. Children who are active on social media platforms tend to perform poorly in academics and there are cases of such children running away from home.

Drug, alcohol and tobacco addiction are some other related behavioural issues that have long-term consequences.

In today’s world, counselling is extremely important. Generally, parents hesitate to discuss their children’s behavioural changes with others. In fact, most of the cases that Parihar handles are referred by schools and not by parents. Parents should realise that hiding their concerns will, in the long run, do more harm. Early counselling is crucial to address the issue.

We also conduct workshops in association with Nimhans and most of the children undergo counselling there. While it is imperative that children should be counselled about the consequences of various addictions, parents also should be guided on treating the children responsibly. Most parents believe that by scolding or beating, they can change their children’s behaviour, but that is not the right approach.

Children feel comfortable to discuss issues with parents if they are friendly with them. Informed decisions, mutual understanding and awareness about the Dos and Don’ts go a long way in developing healthy habits in children.

(The writer is with Parihar, a Charitable Institution initiated by Bengaluru City Police )

(As told to Umesh R Yadav)