International Yoga Day 2021: Five yoga postures you can do while working on your desk

While there’s little or no work-life balance left since the pandemic has brought the office to our homes, here are some easy yoga postures on international Yoga Day 2021 to take care of your health.

Sitting in front of the laptop on the chair for almost 8-9 hours a day can cause a lot of neck, shoulder, and back problems. Along with that, sitting in one place for too long can affect your mood too.

As much as it is important to create a positive environment for work, it is also essential to do some stretching exercises to help relieve the strains caused by sitting on your office chair.

Here are some yoga postures and stretches that you can go while sitting:

Wrist and Finger Stretches

Working on a desk can cause stress to your fingers, hand, and wrists, especially if you have to use your laptop continuously. To release the stress, extend your hands forward and rotate your wrists inwards and outwards five to 10 times. Follow this exercise with quickly closing a fist and spreading the fingers, alternatively.

These exercises can be done multiple times in the day, as and when required. It’ll help in better blood circulation to the fingers, wrists, and arms.

Eagle Arms

The Eagle pose helps in strengthening the triceps, back and shoulder muscles. It also helps in preventing carpal tunnel syndrome.

To do this pose, keeping your backbone straight, place your arms at a 90-degree angle in front of you. Interlock the arms together while joining your palms. To complete the posture, stretch your fingers and hold the pose for three to five breaths before switching sides. You can complete the pose by interlocking your legs too.

Seated Twist

Seated twist is the simplest of the lot but has many benefits. It is great for detoxification, lengthening the spine, and massaging the abdominals.

You just have to turn to either side and hold the arms of the back of your chair. Gently twist your chest along with your abdomen to that side. Hold the posture for four to five breaths and change sides.

Cow Face Pose for your upper back

To unwind your upper back, try to clasp your hands behind your back. Take one hand from the top and take the other from below. Don’t forcibly try to touch the hands together, stretch it as much as you can.

Release the posture and shake your hands for a few seconds before changing sides.

Restorative Pose

After a busy day of work, restless mind, and stressed body, the restorative pose will help you put yourself together.

Start with sitting properly and keeping your feet on the ground. Cross your hands on the desk and gently lay your forehead on your hands. Try to relax for five minutes and breathe deeply. Remember to keep your eyes closed, as they need rest too.