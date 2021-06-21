International Yoga Day 2021: Quick yoga tips if you are a new practitioner

Doing yoga is beneficial for your body, mind, and soul. If you’ve taken a step to get into the journey of practising yoga on this International Yoga Day, some tips that can help you extract the most of this form of exercise which started in the pre-Vedic Indian tradition can go a long way.

Here are some tips and tricks to help the new practitioners:

Start by creating a connection

Yoga is not just an exercise for your body, it is an exercise for your mind too. In order to start your journey of yoga, you will have to mindfully create a connection between your body and mind. While practising every yoga posture, make sure that you are taking deep breaths and are aware of the benefits it offers.

Don’t have expectations

As it is a new form of activity, it’ll take time for you to get better at it. One has to be patient which practising yoga and enjoy the journey, no matter how slow it is.

For example, if you are stretching to touch your toes with your fingers, remember that it will take time for you to reach there. Instead of focusing on the end result, focus on the core of the posture.

Have a fixed time

Though it is said that doing yoga early in the morning is the best time, but it is also okay if you do it at any other time in the day. However, it is important to note that one has to follow the same schedule. Keep your timing fixed for practising yoga every day.

Stay comfortable: Clothes and food

No matter where you practice yoga, make sure you are in your comfortable clothes. Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothes, belts and any accessories.

It is also important to note that, one should be an empty stomach while practising yoga. If it isn’t possible, then try to do yoga at least after two to three hours of eating.

Learn some basic yoga postures

To get into the advanced postures, make sure you learn the basic yoga postures in the beginning. One can start various stretches to warm up their bodies. Sitting yoga postures like Wrist and Finger Stretches, Yoga Eagle Arms, and Cow Face Pose for your upper back can help you relax your body.

Then postures like Mountain Pose, Forward Fold, Plank Pose, Downward Dog, and Child's Pose can be good to start with.