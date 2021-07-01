Invest in good riding gear for your own safety 

With incomes going up Indians, a lot of youngsters in their 30s and 40s are opting for superbikes. Sometimes, even those who are older are taking up biking once again.

However, owning a superbike is just one part of the story. One has to learn handling these heavy and powerful machines. However, notwithstanding the fact that you might be an expert, safety gear is a must since even a low-speed accident could be rather disastrous.

Investing in good quality safety gear is a must for those riding superbikes. Forget about superbikes, riding commuter motorcycles and scooters also requires one, by law, to wear an ISI (BIS) certified helmet. However, it is common to see the public wearing cheap plastic helmets just to avoid getting caught by the traffic police. Using a cheap helmet could be disastrous in case of an accident.

Said Madhan Mohan of Kawasaki Rideventur: “Bike riding accessories are a very big thing these days. Looking at the premium gear superbike riders wear, even the normal bike rider has begun to buy better quality safety gear. High quality imported gear reduces the risk factor to a big extent because, for instance, the Indian helmets don’t match the standards of these imported ones. The next generation is waking up to all these things.”

The first and foremost requirement is a helmet. Indian made helmets cost upwards of Rs 1,000, but the imported ones that are certified by the American DoT (Department of Transportation) or Snell or even the ECE (Economic Commission for Europe) cost upwards of Rs 6,000.

A helmet should have a snug fit and a full-face helmet is recommended.

A good pair of gloves is a must for riding superbikes. Apart from giving good grip of the handlebars, the first thing that the rider does instinctively in case of a crash is try to stop sliding with the palms. So, a good pair of gloves with abrasion resistance is crucial. Gloves start from about Rs 2,500 and cost more than Rs 20,000.

A riding jacket is another important accessory for riders. Apart from protecting the rider from the elements, the jacket obviously protects the arms from abrasion. Jackets also come with back, chest, shoulder joint and elbow protectors. The cheapest jacket will cost about Rs 6,000 and can go all the way to into lakhs.

Just like jackets, pants are meant to prevent abrasion in case of a crash and can cost from about 5,000 to Rs 25,000.

Alternatively, a pair of jeans can be coupled with a knee and shin guard. A good pair of guard will cost about Rs 5,000

Lastly, riding boots give protection to the feet and ankle, apart from giving good grip on the footpegs. Boots can cost from Rs 6,000 to \over Rs 50,000.