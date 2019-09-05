JioFiber: Here's how to register for internet service

Reliance Jio is all geared up for the commercial launch of the JioFiber (formerly known as GigaFiber) in India on September 5. The company is expected to announce the full details of the broadband internet tariff plans.

Already, Reliance JioFiber has given a sneak peek on some details. It has confirmed that the subscription cost will range between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 with a minimum speed of 100Mbps. Customers will also get the option to have fixed-line service- Jio Home phone. Voice calls to any Indian operator (fixed or mobile) are free.

Also, JioFiber service package includes a Wi-Fi router and a Set-Top-Box to offer live TV channels. Furthermore, it also comes bundled with popular OTT (Over-The-Top) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HotStar and others

Jio set-top-box will come with an option to connect local cable service. RIL has acquired controlling stakes in three leading Cable MSOs – Hathway, DEN, and GTPL who have direct relationships with over 30,000 LCOs (Local Cable Operators) in India.



Going by the basic information we have, JioFiber is offering really compelling offers compared to rival services.

Here's how to register for Reliance JioFiber broadband service:

Step 1: Go Reliance Jio.com website or the MyJio app on your mobile and click the JioFiber banner; then, you will be taken to JioFiber registration page

Step 2: Confirm your address on the Map

Step 3: Enter your full name in addition to the mobile number and agree to terms & conditions

Step 4: You will get an OTP number and submit it in the website

Step 5: After completion of the process, the company posts home address and confirms to intimate information about installation via the registered mobile number and email. It advised JioFiber customers to keep an eye on the phone's message and personal email inbox.

