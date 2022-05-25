Know your skin saviours: hyaluronic acid

Skincare products use a wide range of new and effective ingredients; one such ingredient is hyaluronic acid.

Hyaluronic acid is an organic compound that occurs naturally in the human body. It is found primarily in the eyes, skin, and connective tissues. It cushions and lubricates joints and other tissues.

It is also a naturally occurring humectant that can retain moisture and prevent it from evaporating. Hyaluronic acid binds with more than 1000 times its weight in water, giving it unparalleled water retention abilities.

Due to ageing, the amount of hyaluronic acid in our bodies decreases, causing many skincare woes like wrinkles, dryness, and dullness. This can be remedied with skincare products with hyaluronic acid.

Benefits of hyaluronic acid

— Hydrates the skin

Since hyaluronic acid retains moisture by binding itself with water, it keeps the skin hydrated, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and makes the skin look softer and smoother.

— Fights signs of ageing

The skin has the largest amount of hyaluronic acid, which helps keep it hydrated, supple, and healthy. However, ageing, exposure to UV rays, tobacco, and pollution can decrease the amount of acid in the skin and lead to skincare issues.

An extra dose of hyaluronic acid will reduce the depth of wrinkles and fine lines and enhance overall skin firmness and elasticity. It will also make the skin feel more youthful and radiant.

— Enhances lipid barrier

Hyaluronic acid fortifies your skin’s natural barriers, which helps in protecting the skin against sun damage, UV rays, and other pollutants. With time, hyaluronic acid also slows down the deterioration of the lipid barrier.

— Tightens skin tone

If you use hyaluronic acid in your skincare routine, you will notice an improvement in your complexion. It will also tighten your skin, making facial contours firm for a more youthful appearance.

— Removes pigmentation

Hyaluronic acid enhances skin cell regeneration by providing hydration and protection to the skin, leading to healthier skin cells and a smoother complexion. The increased cell turnover also helps prevent and reduce age spots, pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin texture.

Using hyaluronic acid

How you use hyaluronic acid in your skincare will depend on the kind of product you are using. Frequency and method of application will differ from product to product, so choose it wisely. However, you can use hyaluronic acid twice a day as a rule of thumb. Once you start using it twice a day, you will notice incredible improvement in your skin.

(Ritika Jayaswal is the CEO & Founder of Nourish Mantra, an Ayurveda-inspired natural skincare brand from India)