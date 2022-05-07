Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Gorgeous tweed jackets and pastel mini dresses with cute sneakers and anime accessories—there's something so eye-catching about Korean fashion that any K-drama or K-pop show would be incomplete without the mention of it.

There are very different genres of K-fashion inspired by TV shows, pop music, and cinema; here are some of the most popular styles donned by leading actresses of K-dramas and K-movies.



Park Min Young (R) looks chic in a power suit in "Forecasting Love and Weather"

Credit: Instagram/@jtbcdrama



Power suits

With their waif-thin physiques and toned bodies, Korean actresses often wear sharp business suits in shows like "Vincenzo," "Business Proposal," "Crash Landing On You and "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim."

Most hit shows have depicted hardworking professional leads in fitted skirts and silk blouses with stylish blazers to show their love for high-end brands and style. One can also take note of the classic pinstripe pantsuits and double-breasted suits worn by successful CEOs and businesswomen, who carry androgynous looks effortlessly.



The cast of 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' making a style statement in plaid.

Credit: Instagram/ @theswoonnetflix



Plaid love

While Korean fashion is all about famous brands and expensive accessories, humble plaid designs are also quite popular. From beautiful checkered shirts to pants in combinations of red, blue, black, and white, the craze for plaid outfits is an integral part of Korean fashion. In popular teen K-dramas like "Boys Over Flowers," "Best Mistake," "School 2017" and "Extraordinary You," the lead cast is often seen wearing stylish plaid skirts and uniforms that look anything but nerdy.



The cast of W-Two Worlds Apart in pretty pastels.

Credit: Instagram/ @theswoonnetflix



Pastel and prints

While many Korean actresses in TV shows don cute outfits and anime-inspired accessories that make them look younger, they also wear a lot of pastel colours like powder blue, baby pinks, mint green, and mauve. The colour palette used for the younger characters is meant to enhance the "cute" factor. Take inspiration from series like "My ID Is Gangnam Beauty," "Oh My Venus," "The Heirs," "The Sound of Magic" and many more.

Sweater and overcoats



The cast of 'Clean with Passion for Now' in stylish winter wear.

Credit: Instagram/ @theswoonnetflix



The cold season depictions in K-dramas are worth copying for a fabulous winter wardrobe. The gorgeous sweaters, waistcoats and coats that you'll see on the actress paired with soft feminine dresses and expensive boots, scarves, and mini purses, are far better than runway catalogues. Men look equally attractive in their polo neck sweaters and warm knee-length winter coats. Check out the stylish cast of shows like "Private Lives," "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "My Love From the Star," and get some inspiration on winter layers.



'Squid Games' actor HoYeon Jung (R)in the series' signature athleisure look

Credit: Instagram/@hoooooyeony



Pop and athleisure wear

With the global popularity of K-dramas like "Squid Games" and "Racket Boys" there is a rise in demand for athleisure wear among the fans, who love to binge-watch and lounge in these comfortable outfits. Many young people also take inspiration from K-pop stars and dress in track pants and jerseys to add a dash of sportiness to their daily wear.

(The writer is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)