Krafton-Microsoft Azure deal hints at PUBG Mobile's return to India

Two months ago, the Indian government citing user privacy security concerns, banned popular PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) Mobile game along with other more than 100 applications in the country.

Since then, the South Korea-based Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG severed ties with Chinese firm Tencent Games for publishing the battle royale game in India and reports also emerged the company is also talking with Indian and international firms so that it meets the primary concerns, including local data center for storing user information in India.

Now, Krafton has announced a partnership globally trusted Microsoft Azure cloud services to host the former's multiplatform products--including all versions of PUBG for PC, consoles, and mobiles.

"With privacy and data security being a top priority for KRAFTON, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure. Azure powers some of the biggest multiplayer games, featuring state-of-the-art security and the most comprehensive set of compliance offerings of any cloud service provider," the company said.

Krafton re-iterated that its partnership with Microsoft Azure will help in securing the storage of personally identifiable information of its players and most importantly help the company adhere to the local government's regulation.

This hints that Krafton is very keen on bringing PUBG to more regions and also return to lost markets as well.

It should be noted that PUBG before the ban had close to 20 crore user-base in India, one of the biggest markets for the market for Krafton in the world.

It won't be a stretch to say Krafton is itching to return to the subcontinent. Also, recent reports have shown that the company has communicated to select top PUBG Mobile gamers in India that the efforts are on bring the battle royale game.