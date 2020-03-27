Learning new skills amid anxiety

Venturing into the unknown kitchen territory is the biggest challenge I faced during this coronavirus crisis as my wife is in Tamil Nadu taking care of her parents. Even to make simple rasam, I had to visit 10+ YouTube videos and make so-so rasam at the end.

And on the work front, Work-from-home is 100 times more difficult and stressful than the Silk Board traffic, Bellandur mess, bad roads all put together. Intense focus and attention is required in remote work meetings. It drains the mind and energy much more than any physical activity. Looks like we need a 30-minute break for every 60-minute work and meetings.

As a manager of the team, I really miss all the non-verbal communication that happens in the meeting. Facial expressions and smiles usually say a lot more about the actual project status than what is conveyed through words. I am longing to see people, friends and colleagues but I know it is very important to stay at home during this difficult times.

A self-quarantined person returned from abroad two days ago staying next door, and the elderly people around make the anxiety level high in the apartment. What if the person has already spread the virus through lift, and common rails, etc, we are already infected and yet to see the symptom!

My other neighbour is 85+ years old lady. She lives alone and has not opened the door for several days now. She is really worried about the situation and has been talking only through phone, trying to comfort her as much.

(Gopi Muthusamy is People Leader, Hewlett Packard Enterprise)