Lenovo Carme smart fitness band launched in India

Lenovo unveiled the new smart fitness tracker Carme HW25P series in India.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P flaunts a square-shaped case with 2.5D curved surface design. It has 1.3-inch IPS colour display with one-touch sensor and new design, the watch ensures that there is no blind angle, enabling users to read watch's content even in broad daylight, the company claims.

It also boasts an IP68 rating, meaning it has dust-and-water-resistant up to 1.5 meters (five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Lenovo Carme HW25P houses a 200mAh battery and with a full charge, it can last for 7 days. Additionally, it offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep pattern monitor, pedometer, track calories burnt in sports including skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, walking, running and cycling.



The new Carme smart fitness band (Picture Credit: Lenovo)



The other notable features of the smartwatch include weather forecast, search for the phone, alarm reminder, stopwatch and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls, and other social media apps. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android (v5.0 or later) and iOS (v9.0 or later) devices.

It is available in two colour variants- Black and Green--for Rs 3,499 on Flipkar and Croma stores.

Lenovo Carme vs competition

Lenovo's new Carme HW25P will be up against popular Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Amazfit Cor fitness band and Huawei Band 3E, among others.

