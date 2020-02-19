Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone teaser shows record AnTuTu score

Taking a leaf out of Asus' ROG Phone series, Lenovo's gaming PC division Legion is bringing similar powerful mobile.

In the latest series of teasers on Weibo in China, Lenovo Legion has confirmed that the new gaming phone will house Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful chipset. It is said to come integrated with a Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which proclaims to offer desktop-level gaming on mobile.

Furthermore, the company claims the Lenovo Legion mobile got more than 600,000 on AnTuTu benchmarking app, making it the first-ever phone to breach the milestone. Rest assured, the upcoming smartphone will offer the best gaming experience.

Also, it is said to house 5G modem. With this, consumers will be able to download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more in just a few seconds. Also, the Lenovo device owners can watch HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

There is no word on the launch date, but it is expected to be just around the corner, as Lenovo has begun teaser campaign, and is likely to launch first in China and probably depending on the demand, may expand the availability of the device in other global markets.

In a related development, two new emerging Chinese companies Realme and iQoo are slated to launch new flagship 5G-ready phones next week with Snapdragon 865 chipset.

