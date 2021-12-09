Leo Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly.
Lucky Colour: Wine
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor