Liked 'The Butcher of Delhi'? Watch these 7 spine-chilling shows

The Netflix documentary Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, directed by Ayesha Sood, tells the story of Chandrakant Jha, a violent killer, and the subsequent investigation into his murderous rampage, considered one of the worst in Delhi's history. If you can’t get enough of its grisly, hair-raising plot, you will love these seven spine-chilling shows.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Released in October 2021 on Netflix, this docuseries examines chilling truths and theories surrounding the demise of 11 members of the same family on June 30, 2018 in the Burari area of North Eastern Delhi. Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled. The bodies were found on July 1, 2018, in the early morning after the death. Directed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the docuseries received widespread acclaim both in India and abroad.

Crime Stories: India Detectives

This four-episode docuseries, created and directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling, chronicles the workings of the Bengaluru city police as they attempt to solve violent crimes–three related to murder and one involving the kidnapping of a child. Released in September 2021 on Netflix, the series gives offers a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of the crimes.

The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors

A two-part documentary that was released on July 16 and 17, 2019, the film dug deeper into the truth of the unfortunate double murder of house help Hemraj Banjade and the 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar in Noida in 2008. For a long time, Aarushi’s father, Dr Rajesh Talwar, was seen as a possible suspect. In 2017, the court acquitted him and his wife, Dr Nupur Talwar, of all charges. The case remains unsolved. The documentary was made by HBO and can be watched on Hotstar.

My Daughter Joined A Cult

The three-part docuseries produced by VICE Studios, which streamed on Discovery+ from June 2 onwards, is based on the life of controversial godman Swami Nithyananda. It follows the self-styled godman, who is accused of duping his followers into joining his ashram and gurukul trust, "Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam," and then allegedly abusing them.

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Between 2003 to 2004, entire families and women were brutally murdered in Seoul. Serial killer Yoo Young-chul bludgeoned his victims to death, decapitated them, and even ate some of their organs. Released in October 2021 on Netflix, the series follows Yoo Young-chul, who came to light as a psychopath to the Korean public in 2004. It is a must-recommend for true crime fanatics.

American Murder: The Family Next Door

This heartbreaking 2020 documentary film proves that there is no such thing as a "perfect" family. In 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Celeste and Bella. It uses archival footage including social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages, and home video footage to depict the events that occurred. You can watch it on Netflix.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

This four-part documentary series premiered in January 2019, following the 30th anniversary of American serial killer Ted Bundy's execution. The episodes were sourced from over 100 hours of interviews and archival footage of Bundy, who kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s and possibly earlier, as well as interviews with his family, friends, surviving victims, and the law enforcement members who worked on his case

(Kartikeya is a journalist from Delhi passionate about covering culture, politics, conflict, food, and human interest stories)