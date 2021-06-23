Man receives Parle-G in Amazon order, makes chai "to go with it"

A Delhi man has taken to social media to share his funny experience of receiving a packet of Parle-G biscuit instead of a remote-controlled car from Amazon.
The pandemic has made online ordering an inseparable part of most people’s lives. While online ordering has many merits, it also has some serious goof-ups.
However, instead of making him furious, the wrong order managed to give Vikram Buragohain a laugh. In his Facebook post, he wrote, “When you get Parle-G biscuit instead of what you ordered from Amazon India....hahahahaha.”
“Ab Chai banana padega.. (Now I’ll have to make tea),” he wrote, making a reference to India’s most-loved Parle-G and tea combination.
Vikas also shared a photo of his order. Soon, comments started pouring on his post. One user wrote, “Best unfortunate content on my feed in a long time tbh...haven't laughed so much in a while.”
In a friendly banter, another user wrote, “Even if it was a wrong delivery, who orders Parle-G from Amazon? Must be someone like you.”
While one user wrote, “At least it's not a brick”, another optimistic user said, "Evening snacks mil gaya (You got your evening snacks).”
