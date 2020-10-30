Micromax teases 'In' branded phone ahead of launch

Micromax, earlier in the month, announced to a make come back with the launch of the new 'In Mobiles' branded phone to India on November 3. Now, the company has teased the device.

In the short video, Micromax's upcoming phone is shown to have a glossy shell with a visually appealing light pattern resembling the 'X' alphabet and 'In' engraving below. Over-all, the mobile looks premium, but it is unlikely to cost beyond Rs 20,000.

The company has confirmed that the new handset will be powered by the MediaTek chipset, most probably the Helio G85 octa-core series. It comes with the Arm Mali-G52 GPU, which can clock peak speed up to a 1GHz, which will good enough for a smooth gaming experience.

Inside, G85 comes with two powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 processors operating up to 1.8GHz, interlinked by a large L3 cache for improved performance, claims MediaTek.

India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020

Other details such as display, RAM, storage, battery capacity, and camera hardware is yet to ascertain. But, rest assured Micromax is eyeing the popular mid-range segment (between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000) to take on the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.