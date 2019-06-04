Microsoft dual-screen Surface hardware coming soon

For the last several years, speculations were rife that the Microsoft working on the pocketable Surface device under project Andromeda. The CEO Satya Nadella in November 2016 said the company was in no rush to bring a surface phone and when it eventually comes, it will be far superior and completely different from the contemporary rival brands. But, very people knew that the Redmond-based firm was also working on slightly bigger gadget similar to a tablet, but with a dual-screen, internally known as Centaurus.

Now, it has come to light that Andromeda has taken a back seat and the Centaurus is almost complete for commercial launch. It was recently showcased to the Microsoft employees and if The Verge sources are to be believed, the device is top-notch and there was a huge line in the office vying to get a closer glimpse of it.

There is no word on the internal hardware as such, but Centaurus is said to run Windows Lite, a special software, which is capable of offering seamless interface on dual-screen and yet the feel and user-experience similar to the ever familiar Windows OS for PCs.

If things go as planned, Microsoft's mysterious hybrid hardware Centaurus may break the covers by the end of 2019.

Additionally, Microsoft also showcased XCloud and as the name suggests, its related to Xbox cloud gaming. This apparently helps Xbox gamers to play and resume the game on any devices, be it an iOS, Android or from Xbox One console. Currently, players have to play on Xbox alone.

But, when the XCloud debuts later this year, you just have to log in and be able to play anywhere and anytime. Microsoft is expected to reveal details in the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2019 event next week at Los Angeles Conventional Hall, June 7-11.

This report comes a few months after Google announced Stadia, which promises the same multi-platform operability for the gamers. But, one drawback is that Google Stadia functions only on Android TV, Chrome-powered laptops, Chromecast-connected TVs and mobiles. It is slated to go live in coming weeks.

