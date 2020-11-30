Moto G: Motorola brings most affordable 5G phone to India

Motorola on Monday (November 30) finally launched the Moto G, the company's first 5G mobile in India.

Motorola's new Moto G is a mid-range phone. It sports a big 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) MaxVision LCD screen. It comes with an IP52 rating (water-resistant) rating and boasts a dedicated Google Assistant key and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also acts as a power button.

Inside, it houses Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 10-based My UX, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charger. Just 15 minutes of charging is enough for the phone to last up to 10 hours.

With 5G connectivity support, consumers, in the future, whenever the necessary infrastructure gets ready in India, will be able to enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. Users can be able to download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be in just a few seconds. Also, they can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

Another notable aspect of the Moto G 5G is the photography hardware. It boasts triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, Quad pixel technology, PDAF)+ 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP camera (with f/2.4 aperture) for macro shots. It also supports 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps video recording. On the front, it features 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.



Moto G 5G phone will be available on Flipkart next week. Credit: Motorola India



Other stipulated features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm headset jack, bottom-ported loudspeaker, dual SIM support ( Type nano: 5G/4G LTE + 4G LTE), Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (dual bands: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and NFC (Near Field Communication).

Motorola Moto G 5G will be available exclusively on Flipkart from December 7 onwards for Rs 20,999, making it the most affordable 5G phone in India. Also, the company in collaboration with HDFC is offering a Rs 1,000 extra discount to consumers who make purchases via credit card. This effectively reduces the price of the device to Rs 19,999.

Moto G 5G vs competition

The new Motorola phone will be up against the OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series, and Samsung Galaxy M51, among others.

