Motor vehicle bill: New penalties for offences

  • Jun 27 2019, 20:21pm ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 21:05pm ist

Among the highlights of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill are the penalties for offences committed by drivers and vehicle owners.

Here is the full list of offences and the penalties proposed in the bill.

Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill: Offences and Penalties
Offence Proposed penalty Current penalty
 Drinking and driving  Rs 10,000 Rs 2,000
 Substandard vehicle manufacturing and maintenance  Rs 100 crore or one-year imprisonment or both  
 Unauthorised use of vehicles without licence  Rs 5,000  
 Dangerous driving  Rs 5,000 Rs 1,000
 Not making way for emergency vehicles Rs 10,000  
 Driving despite licence disqualification Rs 10,000  
Overloading Rs 20,000 Rs 2,000
Speeding Rs 1,000-2,000  
Driving without insurance Rs 2,000 Rs. 1,000
Riding two-wheeler without helmet Rs 1,000 + 3-month suspension of DL  
Aggregator violating licencing conditions Up to Rs 1 lakh  
Not wearing seatbelt Rs 1,000 Rs 100
Offences by juveniles on roads Rs 25,000 + cancellation of vehicle registration for guardian/owner  
Traffic violation Rs 500 Rs 100
Disobedience of orders of authorities Rs 2,000 Rs 500
