Motor vehicle bill: New penalties for offences

Among the highlights of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill are the penalties for offences committed by drivers and vehicle owners.
Here is the full list of offences and the penalties proposed in the bill.
|Offence
|Proposed penalty
|Current penalty
|Drinking and driving
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 2,000
|Substandard vehicle manufacturing and maintenance
|Rs 100 crore or one-year imprisonment or both
|Unauthorised use of vehicles without licence
|Rs 5,000
|Dangerous driving
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 1,000
|Not making way for emergency vehicles
|Rs 10,000
|Driving despite licence disqualification
|Rs 10,000
|Overloading
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 2,000
|Speeding
|Rs 1,000-2,000
|Driving without insurance
|Rs 2,000
|Rs. 1,000
|Riding two-wheeler without helmet
|Rs 1,000 + 3-month suspension of DL
|Aggregator violating licencing conditions
|Up to Rs 1 lakh
|Not wearing seatbelt
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 100
|Offences by juveniles on roads
|Rs 25,000 + cancellation of vehicle registration for guardian/owner
|Traffic violation
|Rs 500
|Rs 100
|Disobedience of orders of authorities
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 500
