Motorola unveils Android TVs, Moto E6 Plus in India

Motorola in collaboration with Flipkart forayed into the television business in India with the launch of new Android smart TVs.

The company unveiled six smart TVs-- 32 HD ready, 43-inch full HD, including four Ultra HD models in sizes- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The 32-inch TV comes with LG-made display panel, 2.5GB RAM, 8GB storage, a quad-core CPU, Mali-470 GPU, 20W speaker output. It costs Rs 13,999.

Except for the size, the 43-inch full HD TV too comes with the same specifications as the aforementioned model and costs Rs 24,999.

On the other hand, the Ultra HD TVs comes with Dolby Vision, HDR content support, 2.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core CPU and Mali 450-series graphics engine.

The 43-inch UHD model supports 20W speaker, while the rest of the 4K TVs come with 30W front-firing speakers.



Motorola Android TV specifications (Photo Credit: Motorola India)



All the new Motorola Android TVs (HD-Ready, FHD, and UHD) run on Google-certified Android 9 TV OS, support gaming controller and also come with a remote having dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix in addition to the usual function keys. The four UHD models cost Rs 29,999 (43.0-inch), Rs 33,999 (50.0-inch), Rs 39,999 (55.0-inch) and Rs 64,999 (65.0-inch), respectively.

Motorola TVs will be available for purchase on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is slated to go live on September 29.

Besides the TVs, Motorola also pulled the wraps off the new Moto E6 Plus. It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core, 650Hz IMG PowerVR GE8320, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Pie OS, 13MP+2MP dual camera with LED flash, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery with 10W charger.



Moto E6 Plus (Photo Credit: Motorola India/Twitter screengrab)



It also comes with P2i water-repellent coating and also supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.1ac) and fingerprint sensor. It costs Rs 7,999 and will available on Flipkart 23 with launch offers including Rs 2200 cashback for Reliance Jio subscribers and additional Cleartrip voucher worth Rs 3,000.

