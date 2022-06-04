Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Rapid urbanisation and illegal encroachment have led to 70% wetland loss in the Mumbai metropolitan region. A similar scenario is developing across other areas along the Konkan coast.

Natural wetlands are permanently or seasonally saturated in water and create habitats for aquatic plants. They retain large volumes of water and their slow release makes them important for combating extreme weather conditions like floods and droughts.

"Wetlands also contribute to water purification, water regulation, biodiversity, aesthetics and recreation,” says Dr Afroz Ahmad, member of the National Wetland Committee.

According to the National Wetlands Atlas, published by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2010, the Konkan region of Maharashtra had 4,799 wetlands. However, these areas are most under threat across the state.

“Owing to low organic matter, there are limitations in the form of soil, mostly basaltic origin and lateritic soil, along the Konkan region. Due to this, they have poor water holding capacity while seasonal river systems have small lengths. The soil explodes in the form of springs during heavy rain events. Wetlands in such areas are indispensable and deserve top priority,” said Dr Ahmed. In fact, this year Mumbai-MMR has seen a record arrival of flamingos.

However, now more needs to be done. As per a Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) study report, approximately 1,33,000 flamingos were observed this year across the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), Sewri-Nhava and adjacent zones. In comparison, 1,03,000 flamingos were spotted in 2020-21 (during February), 96,400 during 2019-20 (February), and 1,20,000 during 2018-19 (March).

“While the increasing numbers are music to our ears, the vanishing wetlands of MMR, particularly Uran, is a major cause of concern,” said B N Kumar, Director, NatConnect Foundation. “The flamingos that land in the Thane Creek use the wetlands during high tides,” Kumar added.

BNHS has worked out a plan to conserve at least six wetlands — Belpada, Bhendkhal, Panje in Uran, NRI and TS Chanakya in Nerul-Navi Mumbai and Bhandup Pumping Station (BPS) in northeast Mumbai — as part of its Satellite Wetland Management Plan.

Moreover, the Mangrove Foundation too evinced interest to conserve these wetlands. But unfortunately, CIDCO dismissed the offer saying these are not wetlands. The result is that Uran wetlands are being buried.

“We continue to discuss the adverse effects of climate change, though we are already feeling its effects in our daily lives while action on the ground lags far behind. Mumbai, along with several parts of India is among the worst affected in the world,” adds Sumaira Abdulali, Convener, Awaaz Foundation.