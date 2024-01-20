My body is a canvas

I like my body on most days. But I perhaps like it less than other people do. I hate my hair in the summers when it becomes frizzy and looks like a bird’s nest. I hide my stubby toes in sneakers. My ‘flat nose’ has often borne the brunt of ridicule in family circles. I felt powerless during my teen years but as I grew up, I found the agency to make my features desirable. I straighten my frizzy hair. I indulge in expensive pedicures. Every two weeks, I weed out body hair. Yet some days it feels like fat is oozing from above my waist and under the arms, or it is showing a bit too much on the cheeks. When my thighs chafe, confidence takes a dip. At times I imagine my body to be smaller or bigger than it is. Body image, body positivity, body dysmorphia, I drown in these terms, unable to process my feelings.