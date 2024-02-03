My experiments with analog photography

In 2015, a family friend handed me a beautiful, 1970s Rolleiflex. He was aware of my interest and considered me deserving of the prized possession. I began using it only four years later. This is an ‘advanced’ box camera. Everything is manual. It has no battery, no meters, nothing fancy. The focusing, exposure and aperture speed have to be set manually. It has a top speed of 1/250 second (to put it in perspective, a modern day digital SLR has a shutter speed between 1/4000 and 1/8000). You load a 120mm film at the back of the camera, and it gives you just 12 frames. Using the light meter, you then take the light reading to set the exposure. A friend was kind enough to lend a light meter to me. The best part for me is looking at the subject through the mirror of the camera. I then shoot with a gentle press of the shutter button.