My experiments with analog photography

Whether in photography, music or art, I have always been fascinated by the experiences that analog mediums offer. Their charm is enhanced by natural imperfections that digital mediums often erase or struggle to replicate.
When was the last time you held a photograph in your hand? Leafed through an album of sepia photographs? Or loaded a film into a camera? In an era dominated by digital photography, it may come as a surprise that film photography is experiencing a resurgence. Similarly, vinyl records are making a comeback. For many music buffs, it is a nostalgic, ritualistic experience — one that involves handling the records, and placing them gently on the turntable as the needle finds its groove. The warm sound is something audiophiles are willing to pay a premium for.
I picked up my first digital SLR camera in 2008. It was a near perfect DSLR for a hobbyist. I knew nothing about the art or the equipment back then. I experimented for several weeks with my brother’s help to understand the camera’s features. I used it for a few years before upgrading to the Nikon D600. My first DSLR, Nikon D80, gave me a strong foundation in photography, and so I am a child of the digital photography era.
The Nikon D80, with 10 megapixels and a speed of three frames per second (FPS), was one of the flagship cameras back in the day in 2008. Today, flagship cameras are 45.7 megapixel and boast a frame rate of 30 to 120 FPS! Galloping technology has changed photography in ways we wouldn’t have imagined even two decades ago. Digital cameras are omnipresent and boast advanced sensors and image processing capabilities. Yet, film continues to thrive in a dedicated community.
But why? In an age of filters and editing apps, many yearn for the organic character that film brings to its images. Grainy, blurred and out of focus images offer not just nostalgia but also a reassurance that they are not manipulated.
Family heirloom
My father gave me his cherished Yashica Electro 35 in 2018. This was a camera that had captured most of my family’s birthday parties and trips. It captured our statuesque poses. The most embarrassing photos go back to the days when I had to take part in fancy dress competitions at school!
I have been working as a professional photographer for 12 years, and I have used only digital cameras for my work. But I had always wanted to try my hand at analog photography. I had never experienced it. What had stopped me? The lack of access to film, for one. And my unfamiliarity with handling and developing negatives. Yet, the desire to shoot on film, and learn how to shoot without previewing images, was always strong. I wanted to take a break from instant photography and slow down the process of composing and clicking photos. The first time I tried my hand at it, my father helped me load the roll and gave me a quick tutorial. That is how my analog journey began.
The first roll I loaded on the Yashica was a Kodak 200 35mm. Of 36 colour frames, three or four were ruined by light leaks. I got the roll developed at a small lab on Brigade Road, Bengaluru. I had shot iconic locations in Bengaluru, like the Race Course and Kanteerava Stadium, and some still life.
I took the camera on a trip to Udhagamandalam (Ooty). The pictures turned out rather pleasing. Once, a roll got stuck inside. I found out about it only when the spool didn’t advance after I had shot 27 frames. The entire roll had to be junked. I lost all the precious moments I thought I had captured.
Prized possession
In 2015, a family friend handed me a beautiful, 1970s Rolleiflex. He was aware of my interest and considered me deserving of the prized possession. I began using it only four years later. This is an ‘advanced’ box camera. Everything is manual. It has no battery, no meters, nothing fancy. The focusing, exposure and aperture speed have to be set manually. It has a top speed of 1/250 second (to put it in perspective, a modern day digital SLR has a shutter speed between 1/4000 and 1/8000). You load a 120mm film at the back of the camera, and it gives you just 12 frames. Using the light meter, you then take the light reading to set the exposure. A friend was kind enough to lend a light meter to me. The best part for me is looking at the subject through the mirror of the camera. I then shoot with a gentle press of the shutter button.
The two analog cameras I have used are certainly simple, but the experience of shooting with them has been infinitely rewarding. Unlike the instantaneous feedback of digital photography, film requires patience and contemplation. Forget perfection. Most of the time, it is difficult even to decide when to press the button! The unpredictability adds a curious excitement to the process. You might use up the entire roll without getting a perfect shot, but that is okay. Imperfections become part of the narrative, adding depth and drama to each image.
On one occasion, I got everything right. But the person developing the negatives used poor quality chemicals, leaving a blue tone on each photo. On another occasion, the roll got stuck halfway. With each mistake, I learnt and understood analog better.
Subject, object
Analog photography is meditative. The physicality of the camera makes you more mindful. The mechanical whirr of the film advancing, the manual precision required to focus the lens, and then the conscious act of choosing a moment to hit the button — these constitute an intimate dance between the photographer and the camera. This is the mindful engagement that is perhaps lost in the fast-paced digital age, where we photobomb our subjects. On a digital camera, I usually take 10-20 frames in a couple of seconds. I then instantly review the pictures and go on to shoot more, if necessary. At the end of it all, I pick one frame out of hundreds of shots.
Joy of slowness
Film slows down the process. It fosters a deeper connection between the photographer and the subject. I was tasked with composing a black and white series during one of the Covid lockdowns. I shot two rolls of 35mm in black and white on my Yashica Electro. I was appreciated for my stark images of deserted roads, ghost markets, and migrant workers walking back to their distant homes.
In contrast to the virtually limitless storage of digital cameras, analog works with resources short in supply. When the safety net of instant previews and unlimited storage is removed, one is more acutely aware that each roll has a limited number of exposures. The cost of film and processing are always a concern at the back of the mind. Mechanical problems, the scarcity of repair experts, and the non-availability of spares are factors that make the medium more challenging. But these also encourage photographers to make every shot count. The intentional approach required by film photography often leads to a more thoughtful shooting style.
Oil paintings carry a sense of history and tradition, with artists using a physical canvas and a palette of carefully mixed colours. Vinyl records provide warmth, even if the music is accompanied by a scratchiness and static hum. Analog mediums are rich in artistry, and provide a refined sensory experience. But when we talk about analog versus digital, personal preference, affordability and the value we place on the tactile aspects of the creative process come into the picture. While digital mediums have broadened access to the art of photography, many young practitioners, born after the advent of digital photography, are discovering the charm of analog.
While you can take 100 digital pictures of that dessert you ate and get instant gratification, you will have to wait if you use film. Analog is the technology of a more relaxed world with more human art and — dare one say it? — more sophisticated taste. Film slows down the process of creating a picture, and that can be therapeutic. In the absence of a ready preview, it fuels your imagination as you have to visualise what your picture will look like.
As I navigate the delicate balance between light and shadow, chemistry and creativity, I find convenience in digital photography, and beauty and fulfilment in film.
Analog v/s digital
The capability of digital cameras is higher no doubt. While these can achieve a shutter speed of 1/8000 sec or more, only a handful of analog cameras can reach 1/4000 sec. An average analog camera offers a shutter speed between 1/250 and 1/500 sec. As for the storage, a DSLR banks on memory cards while a film camera can deliver 12 to 36 shots per roll. A digital camera allows image processing, instant previews, editing
and sharing within minutes. A film camera takes time. The process from developing pictures to drying and printing them can take a few hours. Alternatively, the roll has to be developed and digitally scanned. Clarity, sharpness and colour quality are superior in a digital camera.
Shooting with analog
If you are planning to dust off your old cameras and go analog, here is how you can
fuse old and new tech.
Types of film: The most widely used formats are 35mm and 120mm. Kodak, Ilford, Fuji and Holga are popular brands. They come in colour, and black and white. Then there
are Instax 62mm and Polaroid 79mm. Film speed or ISO is fixed, and ranges from 50 to 3200. Start with 35mm with ISO 400.
Shooting: Digital and film are similar in the fundamentals of photography. Aperture, ISO and shutter speed make up the exposure triangle. In film cameras, these have to be
set manually. Composing a frame on film is no different from composing one on a digital camera.
Light meter: Since the settings have to be manually set, achieving the right exposure is key. You can do this with the help of a light meter. This can be expensive, with
prices starting from Rs 5,000 and going up to Rs 50,000. Alternatively, you can use mobile apps that emulate light meters.
Developing: One of the most exciting stages in analog photography is developing. This is where the magic happens, in the darkroom. Film rolls are dipped in various chemicals, washed and dried. And this brings your images to life. Chemicals are available in fewer stores, if you want to develop your pictures yourself. Many
cities have labs surviving from the analog era, and they can help you with the process. After a roll is developed, you can see, for the first time, how the images have
come out. Now, get them printed on bromide (glazed photo paper) or have them scanned in high resolution for digital use.
Use latest tech: You can take analog camera shots and matching shots on your mobile phone. This helps you keep track of what you have shot. Jot down the settings in
the notes app so you can tweak your process as you go along. Once the photos are processed in the digital format, you can edit them using photo editing apps. Make use of online forums to gather tips and tricks. More often than not, they have answers to
everything from how to fix forgotten camera models to where to buy film rolls