My Precious! After gold, star-studded diamond mask to outshine Covid-19 gloom

Precious metals and stones have always been coveted by human beings and a looming pandemic has not curbed this enthusiasm in any way.

After Pune's Shankar Kurhade popularised the gold mask, a jewellery shop in Surat, sold diamond-studded face masks costing between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakhs.

Dipak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop in Surat told ANI said he got the idea after a customer demanded unique masks for his wedding, which was to be held at home.

“We assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamonds and American diamonds have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi said.

Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs. Owner of the shop says, "As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop & demanded unique masks for bride & groom." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Oz5ShitRKj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

A mask made of yellow gold and American diamond is priced at Rs 1.5 lakhs whereas a mask with white gold and real diamond costs Rs 4 lakhs.

Unlike Pune's Shankar Kurade’s gold mask, the cloth material of the diamond masks are in accordance with guidelines issued by the government, said Choksi.

The diamonds and the gold can be taken out and reused in other jewellery as per the customer’s wish, Choksi said.