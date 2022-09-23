Nature documentaries for young viewers 

These documentary films and series on streaming platforms attempt to enthral, educate and take the viewers one step closer to the natural world and its many wonders.

Wild Babies

Where: Netflix

This eight-part documentary series, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, takes a look at tough starts baby animals experience in the wild, during their first weeks and months. While the visuals are cute, it gives a peek into the complexities and miraculous conditions required for their survival. The series jumps from locale to locale, and follows the story of a particular baby animal as it struggles to be independent from its mother, while being under constant threat from its surroundings. The series gives these baby animals names, talks about their clans and tracks their ups and downs.

Our Planet

Where: Netflix

This series narrated by David Attenborough, explores the Earth’s most important natural habitats, and celebrates it. It will leave the viewers amazed with the stunning visuals of various rainforests to coastal waters. While it showcases the breathtaking bio-diversity of our planet, it also shines light on serious concerns that the planet faces. Issues of conservation, human impact on the environment, and how climate change impacts all living creatures, is shown here.

Monkey Kingdom

Where: Disney+Hotstar

This Disney documentary follows a monkey named Maya and its newborn in the ancient ruins in the storied jungles of Sri Lanka. As Maya strives to keep her baby safe through unexpected situations, the adventure features amazing footage depicting their magnificent world. Narrated by Tina Fey, the film also explores the complex hierarchy system amongst the monkey kingdom.

Dancing with the Birds

Where: Netflix

The premise of this colourful documentary revolves around exotic birds doing elaborate mating rituals while trying to win over a mate. The documentary shows magnificent-looking birds from various parts of the world, dancing and showing off fancy poses. The narration is in an easy and funny way, which makes it a perfect mix of entertaining and educational content.

Miracles of Nature 1 & 2

Where: Amazon Prime Video

This two-part documentary goes beyond exploring just wildlife. The series promises to unravel and explain the most extraordinary places on earth. The only untouched glacier on the planet, the driest desert in the world, and the deepest point of the ocean — all these and other magical creations of nature are explored in this series. The episodic format makes it highly engaging for viewers of all ages.