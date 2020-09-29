New Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro details surface online ahead of launch

Apple is reportedly planning to host the iPhone 12 event in mid-October and is expected to bring not three but four variants in varying screen sizes.

Renowned Apple product tipster Jon Prosser says supply chain factories have completed boxing the first stock of newly assembled iPhone 12 series and is expected to reach the distributors as early as October 5.

This stock includes only the generic iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini models and they will come in three storage variants- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Prosser also reiterated that the iPhone 12 unveiling programme will happen on October 13. All the models-- iPhone 12 (6.1-inch), 12 Mini (5.4-inch), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch), 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) will be revealed.

But, for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models, people may have to wait at least a month more and probably get their hands on them only in early November.

Thanks to Covid-19 induced lockdown early in the year, the procurement of components for the supply chain went haywire and thus leading to the delay in the assembling of Apple products by several weeks.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

But, the good news is that the iPhone 12 Pro models will have minimum storage of 128GB, not 64GB as we see in the predecessor iPhone 11 Pro (review).

All the new iPhone 12 series variants will come with the OLED screens and feature Apple's latest A14 Bionic chipset.

The generic iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini will have a dual-camera module on the back similar to the iPhone 11 but will have improved sensors.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will have enhanced 16MP triple-camera configuration with LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensor as we see in the latest iPad Pro (2020) series.

