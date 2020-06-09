New low-cost OnePlus TV set for India debut next month

Last year, OnePlus forayed into the smart TV business and managed to get pretty good traction in India, despite Q1 series' prices being on the expensive side. Now, the Chinese company is set to bring an affordable model as early as next month.

OnePlus India on Twitter confirmed to launch new OnePlus TV on July 2 in India and going by the official teaser, it will be priced under Rs 20,000.

Speculations are rife that the new OnePlus TVs are likely to come in two sizes-- 32-inch and 43-inch- and both will be LED-based television and come with smart remotes.

The company has promised that the new OnePlus TV series will be heavy on the specifications and low on the price, implying they will be up against the popular Xiaomi Mi LED smart TVs, Vu, Thomson, BPL TVs (with in-built Amazon Fire Stick) and the recently released Realme smart TVs.

With the release of affordable OnePlus TV, the consumers will have more choices in the budget segment.

In a related development, OnePlus is also tipped to bring mid-range mobile dubbed as OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite on July 10. Again, this will be exclusively launched in India.

It is expected to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and support 90Hz display refresh rate. It will run Android 10-based OxygenOS backed by MediaTek's new line Dimensity 1000 (or 1000L) series chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB, and triple-camera rear camera with 48MP main sensor assisted by 16MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro module.

OnePlus Z is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000 at least in India.

