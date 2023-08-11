New service helps beat dating blues

“Each person has a unique Bump ID. After browsing through the page, if you’re interested in any profile and would like to meet them, you let the Bumpedin team know the name and Bump ID of the person. Then, we will send across your request to them and will connect you if there’s mutual interest,” explains Aravinth. A similar process is followed for Group Bumps — casual group meet-ups which involve 6 to 8 people. Those mutually interested in meeting can meet in-person but are urged to follow certain rules — such as not sharing contact details before the first meeting, paying for what you eat and showing up on time.