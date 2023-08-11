New service helps beat dating blues

A new meet-up service has been launched in Bengaluru. Called Bumpedin, it aims to help people meet in-person. It is free of cost.
“The objective here is to help Bengalureans meet new people on the basis of personality, interests and passion and to look beyond dating apps and vanity,” says the founder Aravinth Prabu, who also runs a startup called Thinnai. The platform not only focuses on romantic relationships, but also on friendship and group meet-ups. ‘Bump Meets’ as the founder calls it, are not dates, but “a way for people with mutual interests to meet up and have a conversation.”
Toxic dating culture
The dating apps currently available have created a toxic dating culture, believes Aravinth.
“All these apps focus on edited pictures, which probably portray the best picture in your gallery. This leads to unrealistic expectations and unnecessary pressure.
This makes the experience unpleasant for everyone involved. Plus, it doesn’t help that relationships today are so transactional. People are too busy to have a simple conversation unless they’re getting something in return. Not everyone you meet is supposed to be your BFF or partner,” he elaborates.
On Bumpedin, ‘Bumpers’ are first required to fill a Google form and provide basic details — including their age, profession, interests and preferred language. Once the details are vetted by the Bumpedin team, they are published on the ‘Bump Wall’, a public page where one can browse through the profiles of other members.
Beyond romance
“Each person has a unique Bump ID. After browsing through the page, if you’re interested in any profile and would like to meet them, you let the Bumpedin team know the name and Bump ID of the person. Then, we will send across your request to them and will connect you if there’s mutual interest,” explains Aravinth. A similar process is followed for Group Bumps — casual group meet-ups which involve 6 to 8 people. Those mutually interested in meeting can meet in-person but are urged to follow certain rules — such as not sharing contact details before the first meeting, paying for what you eat and showing up on time.
Since launching on July 25, the platform has received over 600 sign-ups. “People have started meeting in person too. We’ve been receiving messages from people who have enjoyed their Bump Meets. Next week, there are 8 Group Bumps scheduled,” he adds.
For details, visit @bumpedin on Instagram