Next-gen Xbox Series S price revealed

Earlier in the day (September 8), there was a lot of chatter on social media platforms about the imminent launch of the rumoured affordable gaming console Xbox Series S. In a surprise move, the official Twitter handle of Xbox revealed the price of the device.

The company revealed the Xbox Series S will be its smallest gaming console and costs just $299 (approx. Rs 22,074), much less than the cost of the upcoming flagship console Xbox Series X. Both models are expected to hit stores in the Thanksgiving festive season in late November at least in the US.

As we can see in the teaser, the Xbox Series S has compact rectangular design language. It also has a contrasting white-black colourway. There is a massive raven-hued circular module on the left side, probably an air vent. There is also a textured panel on the top as well.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

There is no word on specifications of the Xbox Series S but certainly will have watered down specifications compared to the Series X. However, the new and old gaming titles will be compatible with the new devices.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft in collaboration with AMD has developed a custom-designed processor with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture for the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X comes with accelerated ray tracing, which promises a superior level of visual quality and lighting compared to any console in the market.

Furthermore, it boasts Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before", Microsoft said.

It also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.



Xbox Series X. Credit: Xbox



The new console also comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and this can enable developers to create new functionality like Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to make Xbox Series X the most responsive console than the predecessor. The upcoming Xbox Series X is expected to cost $499 (approx. Rs 36,840)

