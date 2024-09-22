No-guilt trips

The post-pandemic surge in tourism led to the phenomenon of travellers rushing to every 'hot' destination as if there was no tomorrow. The proliferation of 'reel makers' on Instagram and travel influencers has further ballooned this crowd of eager tourists wanting to capture every waterfall, every mountain sunrise and every (no longer isolated) beach spot. In fact, global tourism has reached a tipping point in several destinations and has generated much anger in locals about the excesses of 'over-tourism' and the adverse impacts it is having on the environment and climate, not to mention its effects on pollution and waste generation. The tourists' general disregard for local culture and heritage and escalating real estate prices have added to the locals' woes.