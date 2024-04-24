Not bored of the Bard yet?

Many argue that Shakespeare’s mastery of blending prose, blank verse, and poetry set him apart. His profound impact on the English language is undeniable, and the words and phrases he coined or popularised are still in everyday use. Expressions such as “it’s Greek to me,” “vanished into thin air,” “green-eyed,” “tongue-tied,” “hoodwinked,” and “bedazzle” find their way into everyday conversations.

Some believe that Shakespeare’s genius lies in his capacity to infuse everyday language with poetic resonance, captivating audiences through his words. Whether it’s Macbeth’s haunting reflection on life’s fleeting nature—"Life’s but a walking shadow…a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”—or Iago’s chilling declaration—"I am not what I am”—or the timeless portrayal of Cleopatra’s eternal allure—“Age cannot wither her”—Shakespeare’s words ring through the ages, reminding us of his enduring legacy.

Perhaps the widely held view of Shakespeare’s characters and themes as profoundly human and universally relevant also boosts his stature. Shakespeare adeptly depicted complex human dilemmas, allowing readers to relate, empathise, and find catharsis. Scholars argue that his plays, especially the tragedies, prompt us to confront the truth and understand ourselves. For many, Shakespeare’s works offer an intense exploration of self, others, and the world.